Protesters to gather across Florida for ‘Good Trouble’ rallies opposing Trump administration

ORLANDO, Fla. — Protesters are anticipated to assemble in Central Florida cities tomorrow for ‘Good Trouble’ rallies, both protesting the Trump administration and paying tribute to civil rights leader John Lewis.

The rallies, organized by the same group responsible for the ‘No Kings’ protests, are planned to occur in Orlando, Kissimmee, Altamonte Springs, and Melbourne.

Local police departments are preparing for these events, with Melbourne Police working together with West Melbourne Police to handle traffic and ensure public safety.

Melbourne Police stated, “We have coordinated with the West Melbourne Police Department to ensure mutual support in managing traffic flow and addressing any public safety issues that may arise.”

Altamonte Springs Police have communicated with organizers and expect the rallies to remain peaceful.

The ‘Good Trouble’ rallies are part of a nationwide movement honoring John Lewis, a key figure in the civil rights movement recognized for his advocacy and activism. Lewis, who died in 2020, was admired for his dedication to nonviolent protest and social justice.

The rallies are intended to highlight grievances against the Trump administration, embodying ongoing political tensions and demands for change. In the past, organizers have orchestrated the ‘No Kings’ protests, which also centered on resistance and reform.

Local law enforcement agencies are implementing measures to guarantee the safety of participants and the public during the rallies.

