Prosecutors to share ‘significant development’ in case of Tavares child allegedly tortured to death

The Fifth Judicial Circuit state attorney’s office is hosting a press conference on Thursday to provide what they call “a significant development” in the prosecution of Andre Walker and Kimberly Mills.

Both are accused of torturing 10-year-old Xavier Williams to death and have entered a not-guilty plea for all the charges they face, including second-degree murder, child neglect, and tampering with evidence.

Andre Walker was supposed to be arraigned Monday at the Lake County courthouse, but he waved his appearance.

Other family members joined Xavier’s aunt in court on Monday.

She says they are seeking full accountability for Xavier’s death.

Xavier’s aunt said the community has also provided a lot of support to the family.

