Presidential Visit: Trump rally draws early crowd in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — The line is long, wide, and draped in a sea of red, white, and blue Friday morning as thousands begin to converge on The Villages.

Rallygoers are waiting for their chance to see President Donald J. Trump, and the some say the energy feels more like a rock concert than a political event.

Presidential visit to The Villages A crowd awaits President Trump's arrival in The Villages. (WFTV staff)

Channel 9’s Q McCray is outside The Villages High School, where Friday afternoon’s event will happen. He said he’s met people who have traveled from as far as Tampa, and others who live right in the neighborhood.

Presidential visit President Trump to visit The Villages, Fla. on May 1 (WFTV staff)

Kim Patterson, at the very front of the line, said she lives only five blocks away from the school. She’s been waiting in there since 3 p.m. Thursday, claiming that 20 hours on the pavement is a small price to pay for a guaranteed seat.

Presidential visit to The Villages A crowd awaits President Trump's arrival in The Villages. (WFTV staff)

That guarantee is what everyone is worried about. “Knowing that only 4,000 people will get in there, and that at first we were told 20,000 tickets were given out, then 10,000 — I want to make sure I have a seat in there,” Patterson told McCray.

It’s dark and early but that’s not stopping people from sleeping outside for a chance to see President Donald Trump in The Villages today. We’ll show you the sights and sounds and breakdown the security measures in place for today’s rally on @WFTV pic.twitter.com/Naz4EtcOw3 — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) May 1, 2026

Safety is also top of mind for Friday’s event, following the close call at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last weekend.

Retired Secret Service agent Donald Mihalek told Channel 9, “Anytime there’s an incident impacting a president, whether it’s a small incident or a big incident, the Secret Service is there to go back and reassess its plans.”

Presidential visit President Trump to visit The Villages, Fla. on May 1 (WFTV staff)

McCray said he’s seeing that play out today with heavy security monitoring nearby shops and restaurants.

There won’t be just one event taking place Friday, though.

While the President speaks inside the auditorium, a coalition of local groups, including the Democratic Club of The Villages, plans to hold a peaceful counter-rally nearby. They’ve made it clear they want to make their point without any confrontation.

If you’re heading to this area of The Villages on Friday, definitely pack your patience and expect some major traffic delays.

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