President of Universal Orlando Resort says Stardust Racers ride was working properly

ORLANDO, Fla. — Channel 9 received a copy of a letter sent to Universal Team members after the death of Kevin Rodriguez Zavala on the Stardust Racers roller coaster.

In the letter, President and COO of Universal Orlando Resorts, Karen Irwin, expressed heartfelt wishes for all those involved in the tragedy.

Also in the letter, she states that after internal findings to date confirm that the ride systems functioned as intended, equipment was intact at the ride’s start, throughout the duration of the ride and upon the ride vehicle’s return to the station.

Universal Epic Stardust letter (WFTV)

Kevin Rodriguez Zavala was found unresponsive on the Stardust Racers roller coaster on Wednesday and later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Universal Orlando officials.

The investigation is still ongoing.

