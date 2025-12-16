Powerball jackpot climbs again💵Did you win a smaller prize?

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Powerball jackpot, in excess of $1 billion, continues to swell.

The Florida Lottery said no one nationwide matched all five numbers plus the Powerball in the Dec. 15 drawing.

The numbers drawn Monday night were: 23-35-59-63-68.

The Powerball was 2.

The Power Play was 4X.

Wednesday’s jackpot is expected to balloon to $1.25 billion.

