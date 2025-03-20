Local

Power outage affects many Winter Park customers

By Leo Vargas, WDBO
The City of Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. — Approximately 100 customers in Winter Park are without power Thursday morning.

The outage is in the area of 800 N. Lakemont Avenue, affecting Lakemont Elementary School and the nearby YMCA.

In a post on X, the City of Winter Park says the outage is due to a contractor digging into and damaging primary cables.

The city also says crews are currently on-site assessing damages and beginning repairs, and work may take up to 8 hours.

Leo Vargas is a reporter and anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

