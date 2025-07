ORLANDO, Fla. — We are monitoring a significant disturbance off the northeastern coast of Florida.

The National Hurricane Center has given it a slight 10% chance of developing into a storm over the northern Gulf later this week after it moves past us.

We’re still expecting scattered storms Wednesday and Thursday as the area moves through the area.

