Portion of Clearwater Trail to be Renamed ‘Hulk Hogan Trail,’ says DeSantis

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the State of Florida that a section the Clearwater Trail will be renamed the Hulk Hogan Trail. The 2-mile portion is located between Oak Avenue and Coronado Drive.

The trail will be marked by yellow-and-red signs featuring Hogan’s likeness, as well as several exercise stations along the road.

DeSantis made the announcement Friday at a press conference at the Hogan’s Hangout Restaurant and Bar in Clearwater.

“I think it’s something that’s exciting. It shows that his memory is going to live a long time,” said DeSantis. “It was always said ‘Hulk-a-mania’ is going to live forever. I don’t think you’re ever going to find somebody that will be able to eclipse him.”

Hogan’s son, Nick, expressed his excitement over the announcement, saying it was “something [his] dad would be so, so proud of.”

“Clearwater was always home for him,” he said. “No matter how far he traveled around the world, or where his career took him, he was always grounded here. He loved this community. He loved the people here. So, to know that a piece of the Clearwater Trail has been dedicated in his honor is something that he would be so happy about.”

