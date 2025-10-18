Porch Pirate Dubbed “Postal Malone” Caught on Camera

A man who resembles the singer Post Malone, is believed to be responsible for a string of package thefts.

The Los Angels Times reports that the man was captured on camera stealing more than five packages inside an apartment community. Police say he appears to have tattoos on the right side of his face and his right hand.

The Irvine Police Department posted on their Instagram account, and included some lyrics from popular Post Malone songs - “We have to say, ‘congratulations’ to our Detectives who arrested the suspect we affectionately nick-named ‘Postal Malone’ yesterday, Things are ‘Better Now’ that Jacob Daniel Rodriguez, 45, of Santa Ana, has been arrested for burglary.”

