Popular Winter Park restaurant temporarily closed over rodents, insects, other health violations

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Prato Prato in Winter Park was temporarily closed for health violations. (Source: WFTV)
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A health inspection by the state prompted a popular Italian restaurant in Winer Park to close its doors, but not for long.

Health inspectors found Prato, located at 124 N. Park Ave., had a number of health violations. Among those violations, inspectors say they found rodents, birds and inspects, some of which were dead. Rodent droppings were also found underneath a sink.

Inspectors also reported standing water on the floor, mold in the ice machine and cracked container lids.

Prato, which is listed on the Michelin Guide, was shut down after Tuesday’s inspection. But it reopened on Wednesday after a follow-up inspection reported that the restaurant met state standards.

