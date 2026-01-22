Local

Popular performers coming to Walt Disney World’s 2026 Garden Rocks Concert

By Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk
Rick Springfield performs onstage during the Above Ground 4 concert benefiting Musicares at The Fonda Theatre on October 26, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)
By Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla.- Walt Disney World announced its lineup of popular singer-song writers performing every night from March 4 to June 1.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

This lineup is a part of the company’s Garden Rocks concerts, included in ECPOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival.

Performances are held at EPCOTS’s American Gardens Theatre and are included with park admission.

Performances in March

  • The Music of ABBA- March 5, 6, and 7
  • Simple Plan- March 8 and 9
  • Blue October- March 13 and 14
  • Billy Ocean- March 15 and 16
  • THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Member- March 20, 21, 22, and 23
  • Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone- March 27 and 28
  • 38 Special- March 29 and 30

Performances in April

  • Chubby Checker- April 3 and 4
  • Sugar Ray- April 5 and 6
  • Information Society (New)- April 10 and 11
  • Rick Springfield- April 12 and 13
  • Berlin- April 17 and 18
  • The Commodores- April 19 and 20
  • Firehouse (New)- April 24 and 25
  • Air Supply- April 26 and 27

Performances in May

  • A Flock of Seagulls- May 1 and 2
  • Plain White T’s- May 3 and 4
  • Katrina, formerly of Katrina & The Waves (New)- May 8 and 9
  • 98 Degrees- May 10 and 11
  • The Spinners- May 15 and 16
  • Josiah Queen (New)- May 17 and 18
  • Iam Tongi (New)- May 22 and 23
  • A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce- May 24 and 25
  • Queensryche- May 29 and 30
  • Maverick City Music- May 31

Performances in June

  • Maverick City Music- June 1

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Emily Ching

Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk

Reporter for WDBO



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos