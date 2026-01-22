Popular performers coming to Walt Disney World’s 2026 Garden Rocks Concert

ORLANDO, Fla.- Walt Disney World announced its lineup of popular singer-song writers performing every night from March 4 to June 1.

This lineup is a part of the company’s Garden Rocks concerts, included in ECPOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival.

Performances are held at EPCOTS’s American Gardens Theatre and are included with park admission.

Performances in March

The Music of ABBA - March 5, 6, and 7

- March 5, 6, and 7 Simple Plan - March 8 and 9

- March 8 and 9 Blue October - March 13 and 14

- March 13 and 14 Billy Ocean - March 15 and 16

- March 15 and 16 THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Member - March 20, 21, 22, and 23

- March 20, 21, 22, and 23 Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone - March 27 and 28

- March 27 and 28 38 Special- March 29 and 30

Performances in April

Chubby Checker - April 3 and 4

- April 3 and 4 Sugar Ray - April 5 and 6

- April 5 and 6 Information Society (New) - April 10 and 11

- April 10 and 11 Rick Springfield - April 12 and 13

- April 12 and 13 Berlin - April 17 and 18

- April 17 and 18 The Commodores - April 19 and 20

- April 19 and 20 Firehouse (New) - April 24 and 25

- April 24 and 25 Air Supply- April 26 and 27

Performances in May

A Flock of Seagulls - May 1 and 2

- May 1 and 2 Plain White T’s - May 3 and 4

- May 3 and 4 Katrina, formerly of Katrina & The Waves (New ) - May 8 and 9

- May 8 and 9 98 Degrees - May 10 and 11

- May 10 and 11 The Spinners - May 15 and 16

- May 15 and 16 Josiah Queen (New) - May 17 and 18

- May 17 and 18 Iam Tongi (New) - May 22 and 23

- May 22 and 23 A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce - May 24 and 25

- May 24 and 25 Queensryche - May 29 and 30

- May 29 and 30 Maverick City Music- May 31

Performances in June

Maverick City Music- June 1

