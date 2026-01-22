Popular performers coming to Walt Disney World’s 2026 Garden Rocks Concert

ORLANDO, Fla.- Walt Disney World announced its lineup of popular singer-song writers performing every night from March 4 to June 1.
This lineup is a part of the company’s Garden Rocks concerts, included in ECPOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival.
Performances are held at EPCOTS’s American Gardens Theatre and are included with park admission.
Performances in March
- The Music of ABBA- March 5, 6, and 7
- Simple Plan- March 8 and 9
- Blue October- March 13 and 14
- Billy Ocean- March 15 and 16
- THE ORCHESTRA Starring ELO and ELO Part II Former Member- March 20, 21, 22, and 23
- Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone- March 27 and 28
- 38 Special- March 29 and 30
Performances in April
- Chubby Checker- April 3 and 4
- Sugar Ray- April 5 and 6
- Information Society (New)- April 10 and 11
- Rick Springfield- April 12 and 13
- Berlin- April 17 and 18
- The Commodores- April 19 and 20
- Firehouse (New)- April 24 and 25
- Air Supply- April 26 and 27
Performances in May
- A Flock of Seagulls- May 1 and 2
- Plain White T’s- May 3 and 4
- Katrina, formerly of Katrina & The Waves (New)- May 8 and 9
- 98 Degrees- May 10 and 11
- The Spinners- May 15 and 16
- Josiah Queen (New)- May 17 and 18
- Iam Tongi (New)- May 22 and 23
- A.J. Croce: Croce Plays Croce- May 24 and 25
- Queensryche- May 29 and 30
- Maverick City Music- May 31
Performances in June
- Maverick City Music- June 1
