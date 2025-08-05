POLL: Young adults are less likely to follow politics

A recent poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research reveals that young Americans are less engaged with U.S. politics compared to older generations.

Many young people express disillusionment with the political system and view voting as choosing the “least bad option.”

Despite this, voter turnout among young people hit record levels in the 2020 election.

The poll also shows that young adults are more likely to reject political party labels, with about one-third of adults under age 30 identifying as political independents compared to 17% of Americans age 60 or older.

They’re also less likely to follow politics closely compared to older adults.

Even those who do follow politics are less likely to say issues such as the economy, government spending and health care are “extremely important” to them than comparable older adults.

Disengagement with politics is higher among teenagers, with 44% of teens ages 13 to 17 reporting following U.S. politics “not very closely” or “not closely at all.”

Women under 30 are less likely than young men to follow U.S. politics closely, with about one-quarter of men under 30 saying they follow politics closely compared to 16% of women in the same age group.

The findings suggest a generational divide in political engagement and priorities, with older adults placing more importance on issues like immigration and government spending.

