Poll: Most Americans believe Iran war will drag on, gas cost will rise

A recent poll conducted by Reuters and Ipsos found that only 37% of Americans support new US strikes on Iran, with half of respondents believing that the US war with Iran has not been worth its cost.

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79% of respondents believe that U.S. military actions in Iran will “go on for an extended period of time.”

The poll, which included 1,019 US adults, had a margin of error of about four percentage points.

Americans aren’t optimistic about gas prices in the future, with 60% of respondents saying they expect increases over the next year as a direct result of the Iran war.

Oil prices spiked again as Brent crude futures, a market benchmark, were up $2.39, or about 3%, to $78.40.

The US and Israel initiated a war against Iran on February 28, but a ceasefire was agreed upon in June.

However, President Trump announced on July 8 that the ceasefire with Iran was no longer in effect, accusing Tehran of violating bilateral agreements.

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