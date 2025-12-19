Local

POLL: Betting causing people to lose trust in pro and college sports

By Laurel Lee
Sports Betting Promotional fliers advertising sports betting are seen Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, in Jefferson City, Mo. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb) (David A. Lieb/AP)
By Laurel Lee

U.S. adults are losing trust in pro and college sports as the popularity of online gambling continues to rise.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

An NBC News Decision Desk poll found 70 percent of respondents believe sports gambling “lessens the integrity of the game.”

According to the poll, 30 percent said they were “very concerned” betting is leading to games being fixed.

Another 34 percent said they were “somewhat concerned” about game rigging.

The poll comes after a string of illegal gambling scandals have hit the NBA and MLB recently.

Sports leagues have promised to tighten internal controls to track suspicious activity.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!