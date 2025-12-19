POLL: Betting causing people to lose trust in pro and college sports

U.S. adults are losing trust in pro and college sports as the popularity of online gambling continues to rise.

An NBC News Decision Desk poll found 70 percent of respondents believe sports gambling “lessens the integrity of the game.”

According to the poll, 30 percent said they were “very concerned” betting is leading to games being fixed.

Another 34 percent said they were “somewhat concerned” about game rigging.

The poll comes after a string of illegal gambling scandals have hit the NBA and MLB recently.

Sports leagues have promised to tighten internal controls to track suspicious activity.

