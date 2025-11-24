2-year-old girl killed by Tesla driver on her birthday in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A two-year-old girl was hit and killed on her birthday by a vehicle while playing near her driveway in Winter Haven on Sunday afternoon.

On November 23, 2025, at approximately 1:55 p.m., an incident occurred at 675 Avenue. G SE, Winter Haven. A child was playing near the driveway when a visitor in a black Tesla started backing into the driveway, unaware of her presence.

Despite quick responses from first responders, the child was pronounced dead at Winter Haven Health at 3:30 p.m.

“Our hearts go out to this family losing their precious daughter at such a tender age,” said Police Chief Vance Monroe. “Entering into the holiday season compounds the pain they must be enduring, and we will continue to keep them in our prayers.”

The Tesla driver, 31-year-old Sinyel St. Eloi, cooperated fully with investigators. Authorities have indicated that impairment and foul play do not seem to be involved, although the investigation continues.

