Polk County boy dies after shooting himself with gun found in his family’ car, police say

By James Tutten, WFTV.com

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Polk County family is mourning the death of a 4-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself.

Davenport police said Chosen Morris climbed into the family car Friday night.

That is where he found a loaded handgun under the seat and pulled the trigger.

The boy was rushed to the hospital but died on Saturday.

Police are calling the shooting a tragic accident.

