Police, security increased in downtown Orlando for Halloween

ORLANDO, Fla. — One year after a deadly Halloween shooting in downtown Orlando, the city is ramping up security measures as residents prepare for this year’s festivities.

The shooting last year claimed the lives of 19-year-old Tim Schmidt and 25-year-old Tyrek Hill, and injured at least eight others in what police described as a random shooting.

Downtown Orlando is bustling with Halloween decorations and partygoers in costumes, as bars promote their events with heightened security awareness.

Despite the festive atmosphere, the memory of last year’s shooting remains fresh, prompting increased police presence, especially along Orange Avenue.

The Orlando Police Department has increased patrols, but due to the permitless carry law effective since July 2023, weapon detection checkpoints have been removed.

Bar owners and managers have been informed by the police about potential road closures for security, although the department has not confirmed these plans.

The Orlando Police Department released a statement emphasizing that public safety is its top priority and that they plan and staff large-scale events accordingly.

