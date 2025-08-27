Police respond to ‘swatting call’ at AdventHealth hospital in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando responded to an active investigation at AdventHealth on Wednesday.

Online records show the situation started just before noon.

The incident happened at the AdventHealth Orlando hospital on East Rollins Street.

Law enforcement sources told Channel 9 that the location has been placed under a lockdown as officers investigate a “swatting call” where someone threatened to “shoot up” the hospital.

“Swatting calls” are false reports intended to attract police response to a location.

There are no reports of any injuries or active shooters.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

