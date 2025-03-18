Police release sketch of man accused of attacking women in Altamonte Springs

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Parts of Altamonte Springs are under heavy surveillance as law enforcement searches for an accused attacker.

Altamonte Springs police said a man recently assaulted three different women late at night.

Detectives say the man approached the victims while they were alone near State Road 436 and Wymore Road.

The attacks happened when the women were alone between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Residents are urging the community to stay vigilant, and to help track down the man before he strikes again.

Police say the man is between the ages of 20 and 30.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crimeline.

