Police make an arrest after a shooting at the Magic Mall in Orlando

UPDATE:

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department have identified and arrested 42-year-old Keishawn A. Richards.

He was taken into custody without incident at his residence by the OPD SWAT team and is charged with manslaughter.

PREVIOUS STORY:

As many as 15 police vehicles were on the scene of a deadly shooting in Orlando early Sunday morning. It happened just around 2 a.m. when the incident call was reported at 2155 West Colonial Drive. Officers then found one person shot dead.

The site - Magic Mall - is located near Texas Avenue and has a large parking lot. The whole block was isolated as many officers worked through the scene. “It is scary,” said Christine Marsh, who works in the area. “I got here and called my manager to let him know. Officers said we cannot go in, and I left my purse in there.”

Christine was just one of the many shoppers and workers who were caught by surprise when they arrived at the location filled with crime scene tape and evidence markers.

About six people were within the block-off area speaking with police officers. One of them appeared to be crying. Investigators were focused on two vehicles when officers with the Medical Examiner’s Office arrived.

No information so far has been released regarding the victim or the circumstances of the shooting. Although there’s still a large police presence in the area, no lanes on West Colonial Drive have been blocked off.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group