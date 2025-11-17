Police investigating the death of two siblings discovered in a mobile home in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — The St. Cloud Police Department is investigating the deaths of a woman and her brother in a mobile home community on Sunday morning while conducting a wellness check.

The bodies of Nereida Ramirez and her brother, Frankie Ortiz, were found in the Mark Mobile Home Community after a relative requested a wellness check, as the siblings had not been seen for several days.

“This is a heartbreaking situation for everyone involved, especially the family and neighbors of the deceased,” said Police Chief Douglas Goerke. “While we are confident there is no ongoing threat to the community, we extend our deepest sympathies for the loss of these two lives.”

Ramirez had visible stab or puncture wounds and was found in a state of advanced decomposition, indicating she had died days before her discovery.

Authorities believe Ortiz died by self-strangulation sometime after his sister’s death.

