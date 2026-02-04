Police investigate death of 3-month-old infant in Cocoa neighborhood

COCOA, Fla. — The Cocoa Police Department is investigating the death of a 3-month-old infant.

Officers said the investigation began after they responded to a home at the intersection of Pineda Street and Duke Way on Tuesday night.

Department officials stated it is currently too soon to know the specific details surrounding the death.

Several police cars were present at the scene when a Channel 9 photojournalist arrived.

Officers were observed working both inside and outside the residence as part of the initial investigation.

The Cocoa Police Department has not released information regarding the cause of death or the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

