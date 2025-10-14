Police investigate deadly shooting in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. — Police say a man was shot to death in Cocoa.

Crime scene detectives gathered late Monday night at an apartment complex along Flower Mound Lane.

That’s just off Clearlake Road.

Cocoa deadly shooting Police say a man was shot to death Monday night in Cocoa. (vwingnews)

The Cocoa Police Department told Channel 9 that a local hospital contacted officers about a patient who had been shot.

Officials said that man died and believe he was shot in area the apartment complex.

Cocoa deadly shooting Police say a man was shot to death Monday night in Cocoa. (vwingnews)

Cocoa police also said officers have “detained” one person in connection to the deadly shooting.

Check back here for updates and watch Eyewitness News This Morning on Ch. 9 and TV27.

Cocoa deadly shooting Police say a man was shot to death Monday night in Cocoa. (vwingnews)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group