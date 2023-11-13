News

Police: Driver dies after crashing into home during medical episode

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Video: Driver dies after crashing into home during medical episode, police say (WFTV)

SANFORD, Fla. — A driver has died after crashing an SUV into a house Sunday, the Sanford Police Department said.

Police said the driver of the vehicle experienced a medical episode that resulted in the crash near Sanford Avenue and East 25th Street.

The driver was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Investigators said no one in the home was injured.

See a map of the scene below:

