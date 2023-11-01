Police: Couple arrested after kidnapping, robbery leads to shooting in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man and woman have been arrested for their roles in an attempted robbery that led to a shooting in downtown Orlando Monday afternoon.

Orlando police officers were called for reports of a shooting in the Rosemont area just after 2 p.m. Monday.

The officers arrived at the intersection of East Central Blvd. and North Rosalind Ave. where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to the hospital and stabilized there.

Investigators gathered surveillance video that showed an “altercation” before the shooting involving two vehicles.

According to police, Crime Center detectives were able to use video surveillance to track the possible suspect vehicle to a private dirt lot next to a home on West Jefferson Street.

As officers secured the area, a man later identified as 30-year-old Kevin Johnson came out of an apartment at the address and said he lived there. Johnson was allowed to leave after investigators determined they didn’t have probable cause to detain him at the time.

After speaking with the victim at the hospital, police say he identified a 26-year-old Dekayla Gray as being involved in the shooting. Police also identified Gray as the registered owner of the suspect vehicle.

The victim told police he met up with Gray at the Rosemont Community Center for the purpose of buying fraudulent credit cards. When he arrived, the victim says Gray walked back to her car to “grab something” when two men armed with handguns suddenly showed up and forced him into the back seat of his car.

The victim said Gray got in the driver’s seat as a suspect in the back seat continued pointing a gun at him.

The victim said the suspects demanded money from him, but he didn’t have any, so they drove him around the city forcing him to withdraw money. The victim told police he was “pistol whipped” repeatedly as Gray continued to drive and a third suspect followed them in Gray’s vehicle.

According to police, the victim said he was looking for police officers as they were driving to alert them to the kidnapping, but as they approached the intersection of East Central Blvd. and North Rosalind Ave., the victim “decided to make a run for it.”

The victim said he ran from the back seat of the car in an attempt to escape, which led to a fight in the middle of the road. The victim said as he ran away, he heard gunshots being fired in his direction and was shot in the leg.

A nearby Lynx bus was also hit by gunfire, but the driver and passengers weren’t injured.

Investigators presented a photo lineup to the victim that included Gray and Kevin Johnson, who detectives later learned had a child with Gray. The victim was then able to positively identify them both as being involved in the kidnapping and robbery that ultimately led to him being shot.

Johnson was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder, armed kidnapping, carjacking with a firearm, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Investigators determine Gray “baited” the victim into showing up at the community center. She was also charged with first-degree attempted murder, armed kidnapping, and carjacking with a firearm.

Both Johnson and Gray are being held in the Orange County jail on no bond.

The third suspect has not been identified.

