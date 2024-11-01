Police: 8 shot, 2 dead during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police in Orlando are investigating a mass shooting in downtown Orlando.

5 a.m. update:

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith confirmed Friday morning that eight people were shot during Halloween celebrations in downtown Orlando.

Smith said two victims died, and six others were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police said a 17-year-old was taken into custody after the shooting.

“Halloween is one of our busiest nights of the year,” Chief Smith said.

Smith said around 100 officers were working in the area.

The shooting happened around 1:07 a.m. in the area of Central Boulevard and Orange Avenue.

The shooting happened as hundreds of people were in the area.

Police said the gunman ran off after the shooting, and another shooting happened near Washington Street and Orange Avenue.

4:15 a.m. update:

Orlando Police Chief Eric Smith said he plans to give an update on the shooting at 4:45 a.m.

Original report:

OPD announced shortly after 2 a.m. Friday on social media that officers were “gathering information and interviewing witnesses.”

The department released few other details.

The Orlando Police Department is conducting a shooting investigation in Downtown Orlando.



We are still gathering information and interviewing witnesses.



We will have more information later this morning. pic.twitter.com/pqT6gVqXKf — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) November 1, 2024

According to the City of Orlando’s Active Calls for Service website, police were dispatched to a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of East Central Boulevard and North Orange Avenue.

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost posted on social media shortly after 2:30 a.m. about “reports of a shooting with multiple people hit.”

Please stay clear of Downtown Orlando. Reports of a shooting with multiple people hit. Stay safe. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) November 1, 2024

To date, the Orlando Police Department has not confirmed those reports.

Channel 9′s Q McCray is in downtown Orlando working to gather the latest details on the shooting.

McCray reported several street closures and heavy police activity in the area of Orange Avenue and Washington Street.

#BreakingNews Massive law enforcement presence in #DowntownOrlando for a shooting. @OrlandoPolice call it a “critical incident.” Several streets are shutdown. They’re focusing their attention on the intersection of Orange Ave & Washington st near Wall St and the @BeachamOrlando pic.twitter.com/lxm1GaNWTC — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) November 1, 2024

