Plea hearing set for Stephan Sterns over Madeline Soto’s rape, murder

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Stephan Sterns’ sex crime trial is set to begin on Tuesday, but a plea hearing has been scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m. that could cancel that trial.

The plea deal would cover the sexual battery and possession of child pornography charges plus the murder charge, which would be handled in a separate trial.

Sources say the plea would mean life in prison, as opposed to risking a death sentence if the case goes to trial.

Sources say the plea discussions have been underway for days, and that at least some relatives of Madeline Soto would be on board.

The state would also have to agree to not take the case to trial.

Sterns is accused of raping and killing the 13-year-old, whose mother was Sterns’ girlfriend.

