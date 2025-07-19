Local

Plane makes emergency landing on SR-44 in New Smyrna Beach

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
NSB PLANE LANDING
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A plane made an emergency landing on State Road 44 near Taganana Drive in New Smyrna Beach this morning.

The pilot was not injured and managed to land the plane safely on the road.

The incident occurred in the morning, causing a temporary disruption on State Road 44.

Details regarding the aircraft type and the cause of the emergency landing remain unavailable.

