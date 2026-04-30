PETA seeks criminal probe into Orlando sloth deaths

ORLANDO, Fla. — PETA is calling for a criminal cruelty investigation after dozens of sloth deaths were linked to a planned animal attraction in Orlando.

The group said it filed a complaint Wednesday with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement involving former operators connected to the now-defunct Sloth World Orlando.

According to inspection records cited by PETA, 21 sloths died within days of arriving at a warehouse in December 2024 that allegedly lacked heat, electricity and running water. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission records reviewed by the group also referenced additional sloth deaths under the owners’ care since 2024, bringing the reported total to 52.

PETA alleges the warehouse was not approved for housing animals and said a stop-work order was issued during a recent inspection.

The animal rights group is asking state investigators to determine whether criminal charges are warranted.

The operators named in the complaint have not publicly responded to the latest allegations.

Sloth World Orlando had been planned as an animal encounter attraction before operations were halted.

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