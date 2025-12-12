Perfect weather rolls into Central Florida this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Temperatures are set to rise Friday after a chilly start, with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s.

The day began with temperatures in the 30s and 40s, marking a brief cool down before a warming trend takes hold.

Sunny skies will accompany the rise in temperatures, providing a pleasant day for outdoor activities.

Looking ahead to the weekend, temperatures are expected to climb even higher, with afternoon highs reaching the mid and upper 70s.

Residents can look forward to a warmer weekend, making it an ideal time to enjoy outdoor events and activities.

