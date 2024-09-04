News

Pedestrian dies after crash involving SunRail train in Orlando, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 51-year-old Orlando man has died following a crash with a SunRail train Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on the railroad tracks near South Orange Avenue and Pine Street in Orange County.

Troopers said the train was traveling south on the outside track next to South Orange Avenue.

Investigators said the pedestrian sat next to the tracks and walked in front of the train.

The man died at the scene, and there were no transports to the hospital from the train, FHP said.

FHP is still verifying if there were any passengers on the train.

There is a roadblock in both directions on Pine Street.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

