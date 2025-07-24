Passenger dies mid-flight, now the body is missing

A Turkish Airlines passenger died during an international flight to California and now officials are unable to locate the body.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

The passenger suffered a severe medical emergency midair, prompting the crew to consider diverting the plane to Iceland.

However, they decided to continue flying towards North America and landed at Chicago O’Hare Airport due to its capabilities in handling emergency landings with adequate medical support and facilities.

The New York Post writes:

Upon landing at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, the body was removed from the aircraft.

At this point, responsibility should have shifted to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

However, medical examiner spokesperson Natalia Derevyanny told SFGATE that they have no record of a body being brought to them from the flight, nor does the office have any cases that would match the description of the incident.

Turkish Airlines station manager Ertugrul Gulsen confirmed the diversion to Chicago O’Hare and added that the passenger’s remains were later placed on a separate flight to San Francisco, but did not elaborate further.

The cause of the medical emergency remains unknown, and the body’s location is still a mystery.

In-flight deaths are rare, with most incidents related to cardiac arrest exacerbated by flight stresses.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group