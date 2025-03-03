Partly cloudy and warm Monday with storm chances this week in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mostly sunny and warm Monday will be a refreshing start to the work week.

Lows were in the 40s and 50s Monday morning and will warm up into the mid-to upper-70s.

Winds coming off the Atlantic will bring cooler temperatures to the coast.

A few isolated sprinkles will also be possible.

The rest of Central Florida will have partly cloudy and warm temps with highs in the mid-70s.

Our area will be warmer on Tuesday, but we’ll watch an approaching system.

Our next cold front will arrive Wednesday, increasing our chances of rain and storms as it moves through Florida.

Our severe threat is low, but we’ll monitor the evolution over the next few days.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group