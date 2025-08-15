Parents across Central Florida must fill out forms indicating their child’s preferred name

ORLANDO, Fla. — Under the Parental Rights in Education law, parents across Central Florida are required to fill out forms indicating their child’s preferred name.

The form, which must be completed even if the child prefers to be called by a nickname or middle name, is available on school district websites under the Parental Rights tab.

“I feel like the child should be able to identify what they prefer to be called,” said one mother, emphasizing the importance of respecting her child’s identity. The requirement for parents to submit their child’s preferred name is part of the Parental Rights in Education law, which aims to ensure parents influence their child’s education, including how they are addressed at school.

School officials have stressed the importance of clarity in these forms to avoid any confusion regarding the child’s identity in the school environment. This measure is seen as a way to respect and acknowledge students’ individual preferences.

With the implementation of this requirement, schools across Central Florida are working to ensure that students are addressed in a manner that aligns with their identity, fostering a respectful and inclusive educational environment.

