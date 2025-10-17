Palm Bay votes to strip Councilman Chandler Langevin of some powers after controversial remarks

PALM BAY, Fla. — The Palm Bay City Council voted 3-2 to censure Councilman Chandler Langevin late Thursday night after he made controversial remarks, including a call to “deport every Indian.”

The decision to censure Langevin restricts his ability to introduce new agenda items, speak during council reports, and serve on city-appointed boards and committees.

Langevin says he will be filing a First Amendment lawsuit Friday.

Langevin argued that his comments were directed at Indians living in the country illegally or exploiting work visas, saying his remarks were to start discussion on policy.

One council member expressed concern over potential litigation resulting from the censure.

However, the city attorney said that there was no First Amendment violation in the censureship, citing case law.

The Mayor emphasized that the censure was necessary due to the negative impact Langevin’s comments had on the community. He says the city will be prepared to put resources into litigate.

This comes two weeks after the Council asked the Governor to suspend Langevin. So far, the Governor hasn’t taken any action.

We’ve asked the Governor’s Office since October 2, if he plans to take action, and if so, on what grounds. So far, we have not heard back.

