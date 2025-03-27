Palm Bay police have confrontation with disgruntled clown

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police in Palm Bay recently had a confrontation with a very disgruntled clown.

Police released a body camera video on Wednesday showing them confronting a man at a shopping plaza who was dressed as a clown.

Officers said they were called to the location because the man had been trespassed from the area.

The interaction escalated quickly, and the man was put in police custody.

Later, officers went through his bag, where they found more costumes and red noses.

“Everyone has a right to feel safe in public spaces. We’re committed to addressing those who repeatedly refuse to respect that,” said a spokesperson for the Palm Bay Police Department.

