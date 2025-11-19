Overnight fire displaces residents at Altamonte Springs apartment complex

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Fire forced more than a dozen residents out of their Seminole County apartment building early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:15 a.m., firefighters rushed to The Edge at Lake Lotus in Altamonte Springs.

Crews arrived to find fire in a stairwell and inside of a wall between the first and second floors, according to Seminole County Fire Department.

Officials said firefighters quickly got the fire under control, but residents in 16 apartments were impacted.

Fire damage at Edge at Lake Lotus apartments Firefighters rushed to the Altamonte Springs apartment complex early Wednesday morning. (WFTV staff)

While SCFD said no fire directly damaged those units, some suffered minor smoke and water damage.

Duke Energy has temporarily disconnected power to that building in the complex.

Fire officials said none of the 20 displaced residents were hurt.

Altamonte Springs’ Building and Fire Safety said the apartment complex was helping to accommodate residents at the clubhouse and American Red Cross representatives were also assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

2:17am structure fire at the Edge Apt complex in Altamonte in one of walls of rear stairwells. Fire quickly under control & contained to stairwell. 20 residents displaced. Cause unknown. @CityofAltamonte Building Fire Safety investigating & city’s Emer. Mgt helping residents. pic.twitter.com/aL52AYflVo — Seminole County Fire Department (SCFD) PIO Media (@scfdpio) November 19, 2025

