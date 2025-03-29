Overdose death in Flagler County leads to 10 arrests, sheriff says

BUNNELL, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said an overdose death led to 10 arrests this week.

Staly said a narcotics-related search warrant was executed on County Road 302 in Bunnell early Thursday. This was in relation to an overdose death at the home from March 6.

Detectives said they seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, phencyclidine and a firearm.

These 10 people were arrested and taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility”

Ivy Bentz, 38,, was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on $3,500 bail.

Stephen Horton, 45, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. He is being held without bail. Horton has an extensive criminal history with 13 previous felony charges, 17 misdemeanor charges and a felony conviction.

Joann Isnardi, 60, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on $2,500 bail.

Darin Lemon Jr., 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. He is being held on $3,000 bail.

Monika Marzec, 38, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held on $3,500 bail. Marzec has a lengthy criminal history with eight previous felony charges, nine misdemeanor charges and six felony convictions.

Jessica McBryde, 36, was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence. She is being held on $6,000 bail. McBryde has an extensive criminal history with four previous felony charges, eight misdemeanor charges and two felony convictions.

John Mercurio, 26, was charged with possession of phencyclidine, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held on $26,000 bail.

Glenn Moratto, 39, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on $2,500 bail. Moratto has an extensive criminal history with 12 previous felony charges and eight felony convictions.

Robin Strickland, 41, was charged with possession of phencyclidine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Vanhoose, 62, was charged with resisting an officer without violence. He was released on $500 bail.

“Many of these poison peddlers and drug users had lengthy criminal histories with previous arrests on narcotics and theft-related charges, and now they are going back to the Green Roof Inn where they belong,” Staly said in a news release. “This warrant started from an investigation into an overdose death, and rest assured that we will continue the investigation until we can hold the poison peddler who caused that death accountable.”

