Over 500 homes lose water service, boil advisory issued after main break

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A water main break on South International Parkway has caused a water outage affecting over 500 addresses.

Residents in the affected area of the southwest corner of Lake Mary Boulevard and I-4 are under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The outage is due to a water main break, and restoration efforts are underway, expected to take several hours.

Once repairs are completed, the water system will be flushed, and bacteriological samples will be taken to ensure the water is safe for consumption.

The affected areas include all units at the Notting Hill At Oakmonte Condominiums and specific addresses on South International Parkway.

Residents are advised to boil water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes for at least one minute at a rolling boil.

Alternatively, bottled water can be used during this precautionary period.

The “Precautionary Boil Water Notice” will remain in effect until tests confirm the water is safe to drink.

For any questions, residents can contact the Seminole County Utilities Department at 407-665-2110 during business hours, Monday through Friday.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group