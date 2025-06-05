Osceola sheriff arrested on racketeering charges: Who are the other defendants named in the case?

OSCEOLA, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was arrested this morning on charges of racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

A multi-agency investigation, led by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) revealed Lopez’s ties to a criminal organization operating an illegal gambling enterprise in Central Florida, including Lopez’s own jurisdiction of Osceola County. Reports say the organization generated more than $21.6 million in illegal proceeds.

The Lake County Circuit Court released a 12-page document, charging Lopez and four other defendants on racketeering and conspiracy. Those four are listed as being Ying Zhang, Sharon Fedrick, Sheldon Wetherholt, and Carol Cote.

Sharon Fedrick, a 49-year-old woman from Mascotte, Florida, has a prior criminal record, including two arrests in 2018 and 2024, the latter of which included charges of fraud and scheme to defraud, according to Florida Arrests.

Sheldon Wetherholt and Carol Cote both worked for the Fusion Social Club, LLC (also known as Eclipse Social Club) in Kissimmee, the business listed in the Circuit Court’s report as being utilized to “own, store, keep, and/or possess a slot machine.”

A post made to the social club’s TikTok account in March 2023 shows a room at the Eclipse Social Club filled with slot machines.

Wetherholt registered the social club as an LLC in October 2020. In a 2022 Florida Limited Liability Company annual report, Wetherholt is listed as being the business’s manager, while Cote’s LinkedIn profile names her the social club’s accountant.

A 2024 Florida Limited Liability Company Annual Report lists Fedrick as the manager of another LLC, Royal Glam Studio Suites in Leesburg, Alabama.

The identity of the associate known as Ying Zhang is still being investigated, with details to be released as soon as they have been confirmed.

The defendants are also charged with unlawful use of two-communications devices to “facilitate or further the commission of a felony offense” in violation of Florida law.

Attorney General James Uthmeier condemned the crimes, calling this “a solemn day for Florida and our law enforcement community,” while also promising that “the law must be applied equally, regardless of position, power, or branch of government” and that “our Statewide Prosecutors will hold Sheriff Lopez, his associates, and all lawbreakers accountable.”

The investigation is still ongoing, and other charges may be announced at a later date.

