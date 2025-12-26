Multi-vehicle crash shuts down Turnpike in Osceola, troopers say

OSCEOLA, Fla. — A three-vehicle crash on the southbound Turnpike has resulted in one driver being taken to Osceola Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while another individual was extricated from their vehicle and transported for trauma care.

The southbound lanes of the Turnpike are currently closed as authorities handle the incident. A Ford F-150 overturned, and the driver was hospitalized, with reports of other individuals being trapped.

Troopers report that five people declined medical assistance at the scene. Only the outside lane of the exit ramp is blocked.

The specifics and severity of the entrapment are still unclear, as the scene is currently under evaluation.

