Kissimmee mayor and commissioner face impeachment over ethics complaints

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A second, notarized impeachment request has been filed against Kissimmee City Commissioner Janette Martinez, alleging she manipulated a grant application submitted by someone she knew.

The request regarding City Commissioner Janette Martinez alleges that she threatened city employees to facilitate the approval of a friend’s permit. Mayor Jacki Espinosa is also under consideration for impeachment due to her family’s business receiving funds from a COVID relief program she was instrumental in establishing.

The Kissimmee City Council resolved to forward the ethics complaints concerning Espinosa and Martinez to a circuit judge for additional evaluation.

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