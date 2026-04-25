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Kissimmee mayor and commissioner face impeachment over ethics complaints

Impeachment requests filed against Kissimmee City Commissioner and Mayor over alleged misconduct and manipulation of grants and permits.

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Impeachment Request Filed Against Kissimmee Officials Impeachment requests filed against Kissimmee City Commissioner and Mayor over alleged misconduct and manipulation of grants and permits. (WFTV)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A second, notarized impeachment request has been filed against Kissimmee City Commissioner Janette Martinez, alleging she manipulated a grant application submitted by someone she knew.

The request regarding City Commissioner Janette Martinez alleges that she threatened city employees to facilitate the approval of a friend’s permit. Mayor Jacki Espinosa is also under consideration for impeachment due to her family’s business receiving funds from a COVID relief program she was instrumental in establishing.

The Kissimmee City Council resolved to forward the ethics complaints concerning Espinosa and Martinez to a circuit judge for additional evaluation.

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Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



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