Honor Foods generates around 100 jobs in Kissimmee with new distribution center

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Honor Foods has announced the opening of a new 156,000 square foot distribution center in Kissimmee, Florida, expected to create approximately 100 jobs.

The facility will be a key distribution hub for Honor Foods in the Southeast, expanding to Florida, Latin America, and the Caribbean. This follows its June 2023 acquisition of Sunny Morning, boosting dairy capabilities.

“This is a big win for all of our customers and our Team Members,” said JD Spangler, President of Honor Foods, emphasizing the strategic importance of the new facility.

“Our new distribution center in Kissimmee, Florida, is a testament to our dedication to the growth of Honor Foods and our redistribution capabilities,” said Donnie Burris, President and CEO of Burris Logistics.

The Kissimmee facility has 32 loading docks, filled with frozen, refrigerated, and dry zones to support diverse foodservice needs. It will offer third-party logistics, boosting the growing Central Florida market. The new center will improve delivery times and reduce minimum orders, helping smaller distributors operators.

The facility’s strategic location ensures shorter lead times in the Southeast. Honor Foods, a Burris Logistics Company, has a long history of supplying frozen, refrigerated, dry, protein, and dairy products. This expansion demonstrates its commitment to improving supply chains and customer service.

