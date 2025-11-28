News

18-year-old dies in fatal three-vehicle crash in Osceola, FHP reports arrest

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A tragic three-vehicle crash on Poinciana Parkway resulted in the death of an 18-year-old female passenger and the arrest of Eddy Edmond for DUI manslaughter.

The crash happened when Edmond, driving a westbound Acura MDX, did not stop and hit a Hyundai Tucson, which then overturned and struck a 2015 Ford F-150.

Troopers report that the incident occurred on State Road 538, east of Sienna Blvd, involving three vehicles in the westbound lane. The Hyundai Tucson driver and five passengers were hospitalized with serious injuries, while the Ford F-150 driver was unharmed and stayed at the scene.

The identities of four passengers in the Hyundai Tucson are still being confirmed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing to find out its precise cause.

