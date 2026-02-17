Osceola County imposes immediate burn ban due to dry conditions

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County instituted an immediate burn ban on Tuesday for all unincorporated areas due to extended dry conditions.

The ban is effective immediately and applies to various activities, including the use of open fire pits and campfires. The restriction specifically prohibits the burning of yard debris in addition to recreational fires.

Officials stated the restrictions will remain in place until weather and vegetation conditions show sufficient improvement.

Osceola County Fire Rescue will maintain oversight of the situation by evaluating local environmental factors.

A formal notice will be distributed to the public once the ban is lifted. Residents can find ongoing updates and information on the official county website at www.osceola.org or through the fire department at http://fire.osceola.org.

