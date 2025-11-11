Local

Orlando Utilities Commission is helping federal workers with their utilities bills

By Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk
OUC The Orlando Utilities Commission building. (WFTV Staff)
By Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla.- In the midst of U.S. lawmakers attempting to reach a deal to end the government shutdown, Orlando Utilities Commission is offering help to families who are struggling to keep the light on.

Through OUC’s assistance programs, the company seeks to ease the financial burden of the shutdown for federal workers and contractors.

Families can participate in three of the following options:

  • Payment arrangements and extensions
  • Project CARE is the company’s bill payment assistance fund, meant to assist customers during financial difficulties. Customers who are eligible can get a one-time utility assistance worth up to $500 per household.
  • OUC Power Pass offers customers to pay-as-you-go for utility services with no reconnection and deposit fees.

Other utility services in Central Florida are offering similar help, one being the Kissimmee Utility Authority.

KUA is providing their federal worker customers with the ability to make flexible payment arrangements, prepay their utilities, and receive help from a “Good Neighbor Fund.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Emily Ching

Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk

Reporter for WDBO

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!