Orlando Utilities Commission is helping federal workers with their utilities bills

ORLANDO, Fla.- In the midst of U.S. lawmakers attempting to reach a deal to end the government shutdown, Orlando Utilities Commission is offering help to families who are struggling to keep the light on.

Through OUC’s assistance programs, the company seeks to ease the financial burden of the shutdown for federal workers and contractors.

Families can participate in three of the following options:

Payment arrangements and extensions

Project CARE is the company’s bill payment assistance fund, meant to assist customers during financial difficulties. Customers who are eligible can get a one-time utility assistance worth up to $500 per household.

OUC Power Pass offers customers to pay-as-you-go for utility services with no reconnection and deposit fees.

Other utility services in Central Florida are offering similar help, one being the Kissimmee Utility Authority.

KUA is providing their federal worker customers with the ability to make flexible payment arrangements, prepay their utilities, and receive help from a “Good Neighbor Fund.”

