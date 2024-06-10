Local

Orlando tops the charts as best city for staycations, per WalletHub

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Visit Orlando Mural Unveiled at Florida Mall

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando ranks number one in WalletHub’s latest study for “Best & Worst Cities for Staycations” in 2024.

According to WalletHub, with around 82% of Americans planning to travel this summer, higher costs are forcing many to stay home.

The finance company ranked more than 180 cities using 42 different categories in relation to staycations, that ranged from parks and museums per capita to restaurant costs.

Staycationing in Orlando by the numbers, per WalletHub:

  • 57th – Parks per Capita
  • 1st – Bike Rental Facilities per Capita
  • 93rd – Public and Municipal Golf Courses per Capita
  • 49th – Hiking Trails per Capita
  • 1st – Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt Shops per Capita
  • 65th – Idealness of Summer Weather
  • 6th – Nightlife Options per Capita
  • 30th – Swimming Pools Per Capita

WalletHub said Orlando is the best city for a staycation on several factors:

  • High number of amusement and water parks
  • Nightlife activities
  • Festivals
  • Zoos
  • Arcades

WalletHub also said Orlando is a great place to dine out, with plenty of highly-rated affordable restaurants and diverse options.

To learn more about WalletHub’s study, click here.

Source: WalletHub

Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

