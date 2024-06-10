Orlando tops the charts as best city for staycations, per WalletHub

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando ranks number one in WalletHub’s latest study for “Best & Worst Cities for Staycations” in 2024.

According to WalletHub, with around 82% of Americans planning to travel this summer, higher costs are forcing many to stay home.

The finance company ranked more than 180 cities using 42 different categories in relation to staycations, that ranged from parks and museums per capita to restaurant costs.

Staycationing in Orlando by the numbers, per WalletHub :

57th – Parks per Capita

– Parks per Capita 1st – Bike Rental Facilities per Capita

– Bike Rental Facilities per Capita 93rd – Public and Municipal Golf Courses per Capita

– Public and Municipal Golf Courses per Capita 49th – Hiking Trails per Capita

– Hiking Trails per Capita 1st – Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt Shops per Capita

– Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt Shops per Capita 65th – Idealness of Summer Weather

– Idealness of Summer Weather 6th – Nightlife Options per Capita

– Nightlife Options per Capita 30th – Swimming Pools Per Capita

WalletHub said Orlando is the best city for a staycation on several factors:

High number of amusement and water parks

Nightlife activities

Festivals

Zoos

Arcades

WalletHub also said Orlando is a great place to dine out, with plenty of highly-rated affordable restaurants and diverse options.

To learn more about WalletHub’s study, click here.

