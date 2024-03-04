Local

Tax rates in Florida rank ninth overall in the U.S., per WalletHub

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk
Orlando, FL — As tax season continues, WalletHub ranks every U.S. state by their tax rates.

In a survey conducted and released by WalletHub, over 3 in 4 Americans are more worried about inflation than taxes. The survey found 72% of Americans think their current tax rate is too high and 28% of people say getting audited is their biggest Tax Day concern.

WalletHub discovered more than 2 in 5 Americans know someone who has cheated on their taxes and 90% of Americans think filing taxes should be free. To read more on the survey, click here.

WalletHub also released its yearly report on the States with the Highest & Lowest Tax Rates.

Florida ranks ninth overall in their report. The Sunshine State ranks first in Income tax (because there is none) and Vehicle Property tax.

See other categories Florida ranked high in below.

Tax Rates in Florida, Overall Rank: 9th

  • 9th – Overall Effective State & Local Tax Rate
  • 1st – Income Tax
  • 24th – Real-Estate Tax
  • 1st – Vehicle Property Tax

See where all states rank below:

Source: WalletHub
2024 taxpayer survey
Source: WalletHub

To read more, click here.

