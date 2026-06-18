Orlando Science Center debuts first large-scale augmented reality display

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Science Center has debuted their first-ever large-scale augmented reality (AR) display, Memories of Water, at Fusion: A STEAM Gallery.

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The exhibit, presented by Arts4All Florida, aims to “explore the role of water in life, as entwined in memory, landscape, community, and perception.”

OSC AR display - Artwork "Everglades" by Austin Lubetkin, one of the many pieces featured in the Orlando Science Center's Memories of Water art exhibit. (Austin Lubetkin)

Guests can interact with the immersive experience by scanning QR codes placed throughout the exhibit. These QR codes activate an AR component in each art piece that “brings the artwork to life.”

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Arts4All Florida is a non-profit organization that “promotes the accomplishments of artists with disabilities through [an] artist registry, exhibitions, and performances.” As part of this mission, Memories of Water is composed entirely of artwork from Florida-based artists with disabilities.

Orlando Science Center says that each piece of art will be accompanied by an artist’s statement, describing their “personal inspiration” for the work.

OSC AR art exhibit - Artwork 2 "Life Begins" by Adorable Monique, one of the many pieces featured in the Orlando Science Center's Memories of Water art exhibit. (Adorable Monique)

“As guests read these statements and view the artwork with and without AR, they will develop a stronger connection with these artists and a deeper understanding of their challenges and their place in this water-filled world,” the Center said in a recent press release. “This experience showcases the incredible talent and capability of people with disabilities, reminding guests that the disability community is often at the forefront of technology and adaptability of human experience.”

The Memories of Water art exhibit will be on display until August 23 and is included with general admission.

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