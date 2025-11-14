Local

Orlando roads closed due to ‘barricaded suspect’

By Nick Papantonis, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Portions of two major roads in Orlando are shut down due to an ongoing and active scene, Orlando police said.

The agency posted to its Facebook page that they were working to resolve a barricaded suspect near Edgewater Drive and Lee Road.

Traffic is being diverted and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

WFTV has a crew on the scene gathering information. This story will be updated when details become available.

